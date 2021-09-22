NARS

Radiant Creamy Concealer

£24.50

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Ask any beauty buff to name their favourite concealers and, chances are, the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer will top the list. Coveted by anyone who’s heard of it (from professional make up artists and beauty editors to make up junkies everywhere) for its luxurious texture and luminous finish, this dreamy concealer evens skin out with lightweight, medium-to-high buildable coverage. Leaving cakey, crease-prone formulas behind, this one is enriched with hydrating, multi-action skin care benefits and light-diffusing technology, creating a softer, smoother complexion while instantly obscuring imperfections and diminishing fine lines and signs of fatigue. Whether you’re camouflaging dark circles, battling blemishes, hiding stubborn spots or simply evening out your skin tone, this long-wearing, crease-proof formula is the perfect option and it comes in 30 versatile shades (we’re hardly surprised that it’s the number one-selling concealer in the U.S.).