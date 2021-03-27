NARS

Radiant Creamy Concealer, 0.22 Oz

$30.00

At Macy's

Discover the #1 concealer in the U.S.* Brightens. Corrects. Perfects. All day long. Coveted by artists and non-artists alike for its luxurious texture and luminous finish. Radiant Creamy Concealer delivers all-purpose, 16-hour perfection for all skin tones. Enriched with hydrating, multi-action skincare benefits and light diffusing technology, it instantly helps obscures imperfections and diminishes fine lines and signs of fatigue. This multi-purpose concealer can also be used for highlighting and contouring. Available in 30 shades. The #1 selling prestige concealer in the U.S.* SKIN TYPE: All skin types WHAT IT DOES: 16-hour wear. Radiant Creamy Concealer delivers long-lasting, 16 hour wear. Helps correct imperfections Mineral Tone Balancing Powder works to optically help correct, not mask, imperfections Unique powders help even skin tone and helps provide invisible skin correction so skin looks radiant, fresh and natural. Helps blur the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Helps hide imperfections all day long Helps improves the look of skin KEY INGREDIENTS: Light-Diffusing Mineral Powderh helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and helps even out skin tone. Multi-Active Botanical Blend, including Magnolia Bark Extract, Grape Seed Extract and Vitamin E, help hydrate, firm, reduce redness and strengthens the skin by helping its barrier retain vital moisture. Delivers essential antioxidant protection to help protect skin against damaging free radicals. HOW TO USE: Can be applied directly from the applicator, with fingertips or the #12 Cream Blending Brush. As a highlighter, select 1-3 shades lighter than the concealer shade and place on high points of the face. To add contour and dimension, apply concealer in the hollows of the cheeks, on temples, along the hairline and jawline. *Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Department/Specialty, Makeup Sales, January 2018-January 2019 Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 5080065