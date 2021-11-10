Olay

Radiant And Ready Vitamin C And Hyaluronic Acid Gift Set

$88.47 $65.99

Buy Now Review It

At Olay

When you want a dewy glow but a simple routine, it's our Radiant and Ready Gift Set to the rescue. These pretties hydrate hard with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C so you can ghost any signs of dull skin. The Radiant and Ready Gift Set includes: ​ - Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Serum, 1.3 oz - Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Trial/Travel, 0.5 oz - Deep Hydrating Eye Gel, 0.5 oz - FREE Holographic Beauty Bag