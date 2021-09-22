Alo Yoga

Radiance Serum

$88.00

At Alo Yoga

description This balancing formula refines & brightens skin's appearance with vitamin C-rich amla superberry. Powerful fermented ingredients, potent botanicals & hyaluronic acid soften the look of fine lines & restore moisture. Apply 2-3 drops to clean skin AM, PM & post-om. NET WT. 1 fl. oz (30 ml) ℮ Bounce-boosting serum for all skin types Unscented Brightens, refines skin tone and softens fine lines for a dewy, glowing complexion Powered by nature’s most potent botanicals and antioxidant-rich amla superberries Made clean in California Hypoallergenic & noncomedogenic Vegan & Cruelty Free! Leaping Bunny Certified. Dermatologist tested & approved how To Use Apply 2-3 drops of Radiance Serum to clean skin and gently massage into face, neck and chest. For best results, follow with Alo Glow System Luminizing Face Moisturizer. why We Love It Packed with healthy skin food and advanced K-beauty tech, this serum plumps & primes the skin to absorb moisture.