Vintner's Daughter

Radiance & Renewal Set

$270.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum has long reigned supreme as a potent elixir, creating radiant and youthful skin forit's countless devotees. This rich serum's powers are perfectly complemented by one product – The Active Botanical Treatment Essence. An impressive treatment in it's own right, this deeply hydrating, fermented formula boasts over 70 water-soluble nutrients​ and ​plant actives, including vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, probiotics, micro-exfoliators, plant stem cells, microalgae, and superfoods. Together, they increase cell turnover, brighten and even the complexion, reduce lines and wrinkes, protect against free radical damage, and give skin complete nutrition and moisturization.