HoMedics
Radiance Microdermabrasion System
$199.95$89.00
At Shaver Shop
The HoMedics® Radiance Microdermabrasion Exfoliation Device is a handheld home microdermabrasion device. Each microdermabrasion device features a salon grade diamond tip and a beautiful rose gold finish. It is safe and gentle for all skin types to use and comes equipped with 50 replaceable filters for easy cleaning. There are 4 intensity levels for both maximum comfort and effectiveness. The LED level indicator allows you to adjust each intensity setting to suit individual needs. Each recharge cycle provides up to over 2 hours of use.