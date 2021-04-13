United States
Tata Harper
Radiance Mask
$65.00
At Tata Harper
A creamy, gel-like mask that’s infused with a delicate blend of Self-Neutralizing AHA’s that replenish moisture and gently exfoliate to revive dull, stressed skin and reveal a healthy-looking, radiant complexion. Best for reactive, stressed, sensitive, or dry skin This formula is hypoallergenic, derm tested, and vegan. Free from: gluten, wheat, soy, and nut derivatives, fragrances, essential oils, and 85+ common allergens and irritants.