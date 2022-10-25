Theralite

Radiance Light Therapy Lamp

$43.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

10,000 LUX LED Sun Lamp... A full spectrum light and sunlight lamp for bright light therapy. Improve your wellness, boost your mood, charge your energy. Theralite sun lamps for light box therapy will make you happy on gloomy days and dark mornings LED Lamp Therapy Light... 100% safe light therapy lamps for LED light therapy. Lamp base acts as a touch light that delivers up to 10,000 LUX of mood light and bright light therapy. This bright light therapy lamp can also double as a desk lamp. Includes Alarm Clock, Wireless Charging Station, USB Port... Sun lamp is multi-featured and includes a wireless charger, LED alarm clock, and USB port. LED desk lamps is also a sunlight lamp daylight lamp delivering light therapy, boosting your mood. Portable Lamp... A portable, UV free bright light therapy lamp and lamp alarm clock. Take your sun lamp on the go with you as this sun lamp light folds up. A sun lamp therapy light that still delivers 10,000 LUX, yet doesn't take up your desk space LED Therapy Light... The Mayo Clinic suggests using light therapy. Our natural light lamp brings you a light therapy lamp that safely and comfortably blocks 100% of UV and projects light downward as recommended by experts for maximum effectiveness An LED bright light therapy lamp with digital clock, alarm clock, and USB port for charging effective therapeutic treatment Our LED therapy light will assist you with circadian sleep disorders, shift work adjustment, Jet lag, sunlight deprivation, and low energy. The light is safe, natural and effective.