What it is: A three-piece set featuring radiance-boosting favorites, presented in a giftable box.Who it's for: All skin types.Set includes:- Soy Face Cleanser (1.7 oz.): an extra-gentle, multitasking gel formula that instantly whisks away everyday impurities and makeup—even mascara—without stripping the skin of essential moisture. Wet the skin then massage over the face and eyes. Rinse.- Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask (3.3 oz.): a five-minute facial-in-a-jar that leaves skin incredibly soft and restores its natural radiance. Apply a generous layer to skin after cleansing using circular motions. Let sit for 5 minutes. Add warm water and massage into skin then rinse.- Lotus Youth Preserve Face Cream (0.5 oz.): a lightweight daily moisturizer that minimizes visible signs of aging. Apply to clean, dry skin."/