What it is: A multihued blush compact featuring three colors in one to mix and match for the perfect, highlighted radiance.What it does: Inspired by the vitality of red plum blossoms in bloom, this multihued blush adds a natural wash of color and a healthy-looking glow. It acts like a blush and a highlighter in one, brightening dull and sallow tones and adding a soft-focus pearlescent finish. Bloominous Pearl Powder, born with Sulwhasoo's original color science, brings the appearance of clarity and radiance to the skin while Soft Slip Base Technology blends effortlessly and naturally on top of any base makeup regardless of skin texture. A luxurious, ultrasoft brush with a mix of natural hair and microfiber bristles helps with easy, perfected application.How to use: Use the included brush to blend all colors and sweep across your cheeks. For a fresh, lively look, apply the darker color underneath the cheekbones. For a more radiant glow, gently sweep across the forehead, the bridge of the nose and on the chin area as a highlighter to add definition to the face."/