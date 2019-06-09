Huckberry

Rad Dad Tee

$35.00

Story Rad tee, rad cause — 100% of the profits benefit Forever Young We all know at least one guy that makes fatherhood look easy, and if you’re lucky, he’s your old man. But not everyone’s so fortunate. The Rad Dad Tee celebrates these everyday heroes. 100% of the profits will go to Forever Young, a foundation started by NFL Hall of Fame Steve Young that provides academic, athletic, and therapeutic opportunities to kids who wouldn’t otherwise have ’em. Like we said up top: rad tee, rad cause. Learn more about the Forever Young Foundation here (http://foreveryoung.org/). Features 100% of profits benefit Forever Young, a foundation that provides academic, athletic, and therapeutic opportunities to kids who wouldn’t otherwise have them Made from 100% Supima cotton, which has stronger yet softer fibers than regular cotton Baby Jersey knitting technique creates a luxurious and airy fabric Garment dyed for added softness and an elevated look Preshrunk for a great fit Cut and sewn within a 20 mile radius of Los Angeles Materials 100% Certified US grown Supima cotton Supima cotton is 35% longer than regular cotton. Its superior length creates smoother and cleaner yarns that when knit with the Baby Jersey technique, results in the strongest, softest and longest-lasting cotton fabric available. Sizing The Supima Air Knit Tee has a tailored fit. Fits true to size — order your normal size in tees For the absolute best fit, measure one of your favorite fitting tees and compare to the chart below, keeping in mind the Air Knit Tee is preshrunk | | S | M | L | XL | XXL | |---|---|---|---|---|---| | Half Chest | 19½ | 20½ | 21½ | 22½ | 24 | | Length | 26¾ | 27½ | 28¼ | 29 | 30 | | Shoulder | 16¾ | 17¼ | 17¾ | 18¼ | 19 | | Sleeve | 8 | 8½ | 9 | 9½ | 10 | All measurements are in inches.