Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Coach
Rachelle Quilted Slipper
$145.00
$73.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A toggle closure, fleece footbed and quilted upper lock warmth into this sleeping-bag-inspired slipper.
More from Coach
Coach
Ski Blouson
BUY
$1900.00
Coach
Coach
Rachelle Quilted Slipper
BUY
$73.00
$145.00
Nordstrom
Coach
Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
BUY
$158.19
$165.92
Amazon
Coach
Katy Satchel
BUY
$158.64
$168.40
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted