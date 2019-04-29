Dodo Bar Or

Rachelle Floral Print Triangle Bikini Top

Dodo Bar Or looks to 1970s flower power as inspiration for the print on this playful burgundy and pink Rachelle bikini top. It’s crafted from jersey accented in yellow and green motifs, cut to soft triangular cups with slender shoulder straps – note they can slide along the back strap for personalised comfort – and fastens with a gold-tone metal clasp. Team it with the coordinating high-waisted briefs to echo the retro tone.