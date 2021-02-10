Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe Signature Fragrance

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rachel Zoe

NOTE: All orders of this item will ship Monday February 8th. Warrior – Tuberose Musk Inspired by every woman who exudes strength and grace no matter the challenge life presents. I wanted to create a feeling of power while embracing a woman’s true femininity. Empowered – Sweet Vanilla Woods My mission has always been to empower women to live a life of style and to be their most confident beautiful selves. I wanted to create a scent for all of the courageous women who inspire and motivate me everyday. Instinct- Bergamot Musk As women, our natural instinct is one of our greatest assets that we must always trust and never doubt! I hope this scent will encourage women to embrace their intuitions and be their most true and genuine selves. Fearless – Cedarwood Rose with Coconut Fearless women are courageous and unapologetically bold. This scent is for all of the women who are beyond brave in all aspects of life and never afraid to take risks.