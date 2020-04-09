Kelly Clarkson Home

Rachel Pom Pom Velvet Embroidered Quilt Set

$122.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Give yourself the royal treatment with this elegant coverlet set. It includes a coverlet and two shams, aka everything you need to dress up your bedscape. Each piece is crafted from polyester velvet, and finished in the perfect solid hue for your bedroom. Embroidered dots help to form a diamond pattern on both shams and the coverlet, which are also finished off with pom-pom trim for a fun finishing touch. Best of all, this set is machine washable – because nobody has time to take their bedding to the dry cleaner.