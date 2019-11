DL1961

Rachel 35″ High Rise Flare

$209.00 $146.30

The Rachel is a 70's inspired, exaggerated flare jean with a 35" inseam, perfect for a long-legged gal. High-waisted and fitted through the hip and thigh, this retrofit will hug and elongate the legs. DETAILS SKU# 12363 Rise: 11", Inseam: 35", Leg Opening: 17" Zip fly with single-button closure COMPOSITION 93% COTTON, 6% POLYESTER, 1% LYCRA