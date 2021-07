Han Kjobenhavn

Race White Sunglasses

£119.00 £36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Cate eye meets vintage glamour in the 'Race' style from Danish eyewear brand Han Kjobenhavn. A mini retro frame that guarantees cool when you pop them on your face... race you to the checkout? Italian acetate, Japanese nickel-free hinges, Carl Zeiss CR-39 lenses that have 100% UVA/UVB protection.