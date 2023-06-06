BFAZON

Rabbit Vibrator With Tongue Licking

【Sweet Soft Tongue Licking + Powerful Vibration】This 2-in-1 rabbit vibrator combines the intense pleasure of vaginal intercourse with soft sweet tongue licking for external clitoral stimulation. Experience the thrill of double intercourse, continuously stimulating the G-spot layer by layer, so that you can't help squirting and blooming flower buds. 【Realistic Design】This dildo has 7 adjustable vibration modes, the curved handle with a textured shaft design, that are more realistic than you'll find on other Rabbits vibrators，every insertion will provide an unparalleled extra stimulation experience that will make you forget about him completely. 【Soft tongue licking function】3 adjustable licking methods can stimulate the clitoris or nipples, the moderately soft tongue will lick your clitoris, nipples, vagina and other sensitive parts from gentle to wild, giving you itching and charming wet pleasure. 【Easy to Clean & USB Rechargeable】The vibrator dildo is made of hygienic silicone. The clitoral vibrator is waterproof, so you don't have to worry about cleaning the toy with tap water. USB portable charger,you can easily charge the toy with computer or power bank using the included USB cable. The sound will not exceed 50 decibels. 【Discreet packaging and after-sales service】This Rabbits tongue licking vibrator comes in private packaging.We value our customers' privacy and take careful packaging. If you have any problem, please contact us (order information - seller information - send information). We provide effective and efficient customer service within 24 hours.