Vintage

Rabbit Lamp Base

£28.00

This is my favourite item!!!! I love him!!! Here we have a gorgeously kitsch rabbit lamp base. You could choose to get him a shade or put a decorative bulb in. Hes been rewired and had a pat test. Be the envy or annoyance of your friends and give him a home! Tears will be shed when he leaves home here!! Would make an fab gift or just treat yourself. He measures 9.5" high including lamp fitment. Chap himself 7". Made by Medina Ceramics.