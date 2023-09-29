The One

Rabbit

Explore your wild side with The One Rabbit, a dual motor silicone rechargeable G-spot rabbit vibrator. This uniquely shaped vibrator is designed for ultimate satisfaction! The One Rabbit vibes have truly revolutionized climax potential with two new‑generation super‑powerful motors that vibrate at a staggering 7,500 RPM. It features 10 unique vibration functions that help you reach the kind of earth-shattering blended orgasm you deserve. The One Rabbit is waterproof, extremely quiet at only 50dB, contains a rechargeable battery that can be fully recharged with its USB cable in just 120 minutes and will provide a full 100 minutes of passionate play time! That’s why this is The One—and only—rabbit you will need.