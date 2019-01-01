Birch Lane

Raabe Kitchen Cart With Wood Top

$149.99 $120.70

Buy Now Review It

At Birch Lane

We've all been there—after a long day of work, the thought of cooking up dinner isn't so appetizing. Lucky for you, this kitchen cart makes it easy to whip up any dish. Featuring an openwork, white-finished base with two tiers of shelving, this cart keeps mixing bowls and kitchen tools at the ready as you prep, while its rubberwood top is perfect for chopping veggies and rolling dough for your next homemade pizza night. Need a place to park your percolator? Use this kitchen cart as a casual beverage center—utilize the top to anchor your electric kettle and French press, then arrange the two shelves with mugs, coffee beans, and loose-leaf tea. Toss a tea towel on the stainless steel handle to clean up unexpected espresso spills, then hang up a charming, vintage-inspired cafe sign on the wall above to tie it all together.