Voice & App Controls: Coredy R750-W works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, conveniently start and stop cleaning with voice commands. Use the smart App to control your R750-W robot vacuum, customize cleaning modes/mopping levels/schedule cleaning, control cleaning direction, monitor real-time cleaning/battery power/accessories status, finds your robot effortlessly, and get access to Coredy online support service whenever you need. Intelligent Mopping System: R750-W robotic cleaner adopts latest mopping technology (water tank and cleaning mop cloth included), equipped with an electronically controlled water pump, automated monitor and control the water flow to start/stop for intelligent mop cleaning without spillage, vacuum multi-surfaces and wet dry mop hard surface floors ensures a comprehensive clean result. Boost-Intellect Technology: R750-W automatic vacuum cleaner supports boost-intellect technology, enables it automatically increase suction power within seconds when carpet is detected, moves effortlessly from hard-surface floor to carpet. Upgrade vacuums up to 2200pa Max pure power suction strength for picking up everything from small particles to large debris like food scrap/ crisp/ biscuit, to pet hair. Smart Protection Cleaning: Coredy R750-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner is compatible with virtual boundary, new upgraded sensors detect boundary strips to ensure your robot only cleans the areas you want. (BOUNDARY STRIPS ARE SOLD SEPARATELY). 7.2cm ultra slim design allows R750-W robotic vacuum easily reach to hidden deeply mess under bed, and other hard-to-reach areas. Infrared-sensor for unnecessary crashes, anti-drop tech to avoid falls from stairs or edges. What You Get: A R750-W robot vacuum cleaner, plus an array of vacuum cleaner accessories: 1x water tank and mopping cloth, 4x side brushes, 1x extra filter, 1x remote control, 1x charging dock, 1x AC power adapter, 1x cleaning tool, 1x App install manual and 1x owner’s manual.