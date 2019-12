Rabbit

R3-25857 Wine And Champagne Sealer

$8.28

Buy Now Review It

The Rabbit wine and champagne sealer is the perfect accessory for the wine lover. Keep wine fresh with this champagne and wine sealer. Simply place the sealer on top of a bottle and twist to seal. Easy to grip with a beautiful merlot finish, this sealer keeps wine fresh for up to 2 weeks. Champagne and other sparkling wines stay bubbly. Designed to fit a variety of sizes, even seals wide mouth bottles.