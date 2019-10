Eloquii

R29 X Eloquii Relaxed Button Down Shirt

$69.96

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Boxy oversized fit button down placket shirt. button closure cuff. Chest pocket. Long side vents. Woven non stretch soft crepe de chine fabric. Tunic Length. Model is 5'10" size 14. Length on model is 32". 100% Polyester Care: Machine wash cold. Gentle cycle with like colors. Only Non-Chlorine Bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Lay flat to dry. Cool Iron as needed. Import Item# 1068872