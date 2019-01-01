Item No. 5623057433245M
R2-D2 will brighten up the galaxy, and the holidays, with this light-up Star Wars sweater. The knitted allover festive design includes the Astromech droid and Starbird symbol. Press the button to activate the flashing colored lights on the front.
Magic in the details
Three of the R2-D2 figures on the front light up
Press button on battery pack on the inside of the hem to activate lights
The colored lights flash through a variety of different sequences
Allover knitted holiday design featuring R2-D2 and Starbird symbol
Ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem
Side vents at hem
Lining panel on front
The bare necessities
Requires 2 x CR2032 button cell batteries, included
Shell: acrylic
Lining: polyester
Imported