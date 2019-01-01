Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
Star Wars

R2-d2 Light-up Holiday Sweater

$49.95$39.96
At shopDisney
Item No. 5623057433245M R2-D2 will brighten up the galaxy, and the holidays, with this light-up Star Wars sweater. The knitted allover festive design includes the Astromech droid and Starbird symbol. Press the button to activate the flashing colored lights on the front. Magic in the details Three of the R2-D2 figures on the front light up Press button on battery pack on the inside of the hem to activate lights The colored lights flash through a variety of different sequences Allover knitted holiday design featuring R2-D2 and Starbird symbol Ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem Side vents at hem Lining panel on front The bare necessities Requires 2 x CR2032 button cell batteries, included Shell: acrylic Lining: polyester Imported
Featured in 1 story
Not All Ugly Sweaters Are Created Equal
by Bianca Nieves