R13

R13 Front Tie Hawaiian Shirt

£1229.64 £368.89

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Shirting Beaded and sequined detailing Dolman sleeves with ruffle trim Keyhole front Floral print Cropped profile Spread collar Button at neckline Tie at front Patch front pockets Shell: 100% viscose Hand wash Imported, India Style #RTHIR20708