Badgley Mischka Collection

Long Sleeve Dress

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

A soft cowl neckline complements the blouson bodice on this elegant Badgley Mischka Collection dress. Formfitting pencil skirt. Vented hem. Hidden back zip. Lined. Fabric: Mid-weight stretch weave. Shell: 90% polyester/10% spandex. Lining: 100% polyester. Dry clean. Imported, China. Measurements. Length: 43.25in / 110cm, from shoulder. Measurements from size S Style #BADGA30084