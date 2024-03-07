Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Boujee Bougies
Quir Eau De Parfum
$173.64
Buy Now
Review It
At Boujee Bougies
Need a few alternatives?
Boujee Bougies
Quir Eau De Parfum
BUY
$173.64
Boujee Bougies
Parfums de Marly
Valaya Eau De Parfum
BUY
$375.00
Nordstrom
BIBBI
The Other Room Eau De Parfum
BUY
$300.00
Liberty
Phlur
Missing Person Eau De Parfum
BUY
$99.00
Phlur
More from Boujee Bougies
Boujee Bougies
Quir Eau De Parfum 100ml
BUY
£160.00
Boujee Bougies
Boujee Bougies
Queen Eau De Parfum 100ml
BUY
$256.70
Boujee Bougies
Boujee Bougies
Verdant Eau De Parfum 100ml
BUY
$256.70
Boujee Bougies
Boujee Bougies
Gilded Eau De Parfum 100ml
BUY
$256.70
Boujee Bougies
More from Fragrance
Diptyque
Orphéon Eau De Parfum
BUY
$230.00
Nordstrom
Boujee Bougies
Quir Eau De Parfum
BUY
$173.64
Boujee Bougies
Parfums de Marly
Valaya Eau De Parfum
BUY
$375.00
Nordstrom
BIBBI
The Other Room Eau De Parfum
BUY
$300.00
Liberty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted