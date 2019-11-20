Quip

The quip electric toothbrush gives you all the features teeth need (and removes the gimmicks they don't) to make better brushing simple and affordable. It's one of the first electric toothbrushes accepted by the American Dental Association, and is proven to help remove plaque, and help prevent and reduce gingivitis. The lightweight, compact design features sensitive sonic vibrations and a built-in timer with 30-second pulses that guide an effective 2-minute routine. quip includes a convenient travel cover (that doubles as a stand and mirror mount) and a slim aluminum handle that's waterproof and shower-safe. The soft-bristle brush head is powered by a single AAA battery that lasts 3 months (no wires, no clunky charger). Every 3 months, quip automatically delivers a fresh brush head and battery to you for $5, with free shipping, if you subscribe to refill plan.ABOUT QUIPquip is an oral care company that offers simple, affordable, and enjoyable products and care services to help you brush better. Instead of featuring expensive, ineffective gimmicks, we combine design and dentistry to guide good habits so everyone can have a healthy mouth.