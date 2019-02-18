Langley Street
Quintus Dining Chair: Set Of 4
$620.00$202.99
At Wayfair
You're going to love the clean, modern look of the Quintus Dining Chair. Perfect for a dining area with a decidedly contemporary aesthetic, this chair easily transitions to the home office or living area. The chair boasts a cool matte plastic seat with gentle curves that ensure comfort. The seat rests atop a base featuring four angled wood legs with X-wires stretched between. Geometrically appealing and minimalist, the Quintus is just what your dining table craves.