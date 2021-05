BaubleBar

Quintet Ring Kit

$62.00 $49.60

Buy Now Review It

At BaubleBar

Dear ring stacking goals: you've met your match. Our sleek Quintet Ring Set features five supremely wearable and pairable rings, sure to complete any stack. Hand-crafted using 18K gold and sterling silver, Quintet Ring Set comes complete with a luxe black storage pouch. SHOP THE ENTIRE DEMI FINE COLLECTION HERE