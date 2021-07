AG

Quinne High Rise Crop Kick Flare Jeans

$285.00 $143.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

The ‘70s flare gets a refresh in these cropped leather-like pants. With a flattering fit and edgy finish that elevates any tee, the Quinne is sure to become your new statement piece for weekend nights that run late. - High rise - Fitted silhouette with kick flare - Ankle length - Leatherette finish - Zip fly with button closure