A bestseller since its invention, clitoral vibrators like Quinn use pulses of air pressure to stimulate the clitoris (and its 8,000 nerve endings!). With a sensation that feels like (amazing) oral sex, Quinn is a great option for anyone with a clitoris - and for those looking to up the intensity, it also has a series of vibration modes which can be combined with air pulses for even more powerful orgasms. And so you can leave the 'box under the bed' behind for good, Quinn comes with a complimentary reversible collection bag (with one 'loud and proud' side and one more subtle side) from Normal. Whether you're feeling shy or want to shout about your new normal from the rooftops, your sexual wellness collection will always be stored in style.