Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Urban Outfitters

Quilted Velvet Tassel Throw Pillow

$49.00$24.99
At Urban Outfitters
Luxurious quilted velvet throw pillow that adds a modern take on opulence to your space. Plush pillow made from a silky soft cotton velvet with quilted front panel and contrasting tassel trim at corners.
Featured in 1 story
The Colors That Will Be In Every Home This Spring
by Cait Munro