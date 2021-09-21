Universal Thread

At a glance Recycled Polyester Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'9.5" Universal Thread quilted jacket updates your cool-weather wardrobe Lightweight fabric with lightly padded quilting for comfort Front flap pockets lend functional flair to your look Full-length front zipper makes for easy wear and layering Recycled polyester Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Lining Fabric: Taffeta Material Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester Hem Style: Ribbed Hem Fit: Easy Fit Length: At Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Full Length Zipper Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Fill: 100% Recycled Polyester Pockets: Front Flap Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight Fabric Number of Pockets: 2 Garment lapel details: No Lapels Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 82245286 UPC: 191904677006 Item Number (DPCI): 283-01-1338 Origin: Imported Description Layer up your look for any cool-weather outing with this Quilted Utility Jacket from Universal Thread™. Showcasing allover stitched detailing for a sleek look, this long-sleeve quilted jacket makes a stylish layering piece in your outerwear closet. The front full-length zipper closure with snaps down the front let you choose to wear it open or closed, while ribbed hem and cuffs lend a snug fit. The front flap pockets lend functional flair, while the soft, stretchy fabric with taffeta lining and light padded design keep you in cozy comfort. Wear it over anything from dresses to T-shirts and jeans when temperature drops. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Material for full fiber content), a fabric that’s created by turning old plastic into new polyester fibers. Making products with recycled polyester helps prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.