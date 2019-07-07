Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Tory Burch

Quilted Stripe Slide Sandals

$148.00$88.80
At Shopbop
Leather: Sheepskin Smooth leather Quilted strap Slide sandals Flat profile Open toe Rubber sole Imported, Vietnam This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #TORYB47134
Featured in 1 story
It's Time To Finally Break-Up With Your Flip-Flops
by Ray Lowe