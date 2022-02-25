J. Crew

Quilted Shirt-jacket With Primaloft

$298.00 $199.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Our favorite shirt-jacket hybrid is back, in its most polished silhouette yet. We gave this quilted style a cropped fit and self-tie waist for an added sweetness, not to mention a more structured finish. While its exterior is made from airy cotton, the inside is filled with PrimaLoft, a down alternative that both keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills. P.S. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.