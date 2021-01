Ganni

Quilted Recycled Ripstop Jacket

$425.00 $297.50

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

Utilitarian styling - diamond quilting and a toggle closure - adds a rugged look to this oversized recycled ripstop topper. Roundneck Long sleeves Toggle closure Waist seam pockets Side slits Inverted back pleat Recycled polyester Dry clean