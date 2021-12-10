Madewell

Quilted Packable Popover Puffer Jacket

$138.00 $114.99

Product Details Hide Crafted from quilted (and recycled) fabric, this popover puffer jacket is filled with PrimaLoft® insulation, a warm-as-down alternative made of 100 percent recycled content (aka we're keeping plastic bottles out of landfills with this style). Complete with a cozy hood, it has elastic cuffs, an adjustable bungee hem and packs down into the hand-warming kangaroo pocket. Regular fit. Body length: 27 1/2". Full-length sleeves. Outer: 100% recycled pre-consumer polyamide. Do Well: Made with eco-friendly PrimaLoft® insulation, a warm-as-down alternative made of 100% recycled content. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NB255