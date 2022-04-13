Zara

Quilted Mini Skirt

$55.95

JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 25% recycled polyester. We use the Join Life label on clothing that is produced using technology and raw materials that help us to reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programmes to ensure compliance with safety, health and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimise the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To that end, we have developed Inditex’s The List programme, which helps guarantee both that production processes are clean and that our garments are safe and healthy. OUTER SHELL 98% polyester · 2% elastane Recycled polyester Recycled polyester is produced from recycled PET plastic, such as that found in plastic bottles. Whenever you throw a plastic bottle into a recycling bin, it is taken to a waste separation and classification plant. These plants separate the different types of plastic and give it a better purpose. The PET plastic is cleaned, shredded and recycled into a new recycled polyester fibre. As a result, we are able to give new life to plastic waste and reduce the consumption of virgin raw material through a process that consumes less water and less energy and generates less waste. The recovered thread has characteristics similar to virgin polyester: it is strong, resistant and long-lasting and can always be recycled again. CERTIFICATIONS We only use recycled polyester certified by organisations which monitor the process from the source to the final product. At present, we work with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS) ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS Recycling reduces the consumption of virgin raw materials Reduction of water consumption Reduction of power consumption