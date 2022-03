J. Crew

Introducing our most sustainable puffer collection ever. Made with recycled nylon (and a sportier, relaxed fit), this vest can be worn both under jackets or on its own —while still feeling lighter than air. Plus, it's filled with PrimaLoft, a down alternative that both keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills.