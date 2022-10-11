J.Crew

Quilted Lightweight Shirt-jacket

$168.00 $84.00

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details Our first choice for those between-season days. This transitional layer combines polished details from our shirting collection (like patch pockets and a piped trim), plus a few new-this-season updates like a longer length with side pockets to keep extra-cozy. More to love: This quilted style is crafted from slightly shiny, lightweight recycled nylon and filled with PrimaLoft®, a down alternative that both keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of landfills. 100% recycled nylon. Point collar. Snap closure. Functional snaps at cuffs. Side-entry pockets. Chest patch pockets with flaps. Interior locker loop. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Item BK346.