Charles & Keith

Quilted Leather Loafers

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

Step out your comfort zone dressed in this pair of fashion-forward loafers. Channel androgyny with this retro white pair fashioned from leather for a luxurious fit like no other. Complete with a quilted finish, these gems are sleek yet friendly to your feet. Slip into these loafers and look effortlessly stylish even on the most hectic of days. Gear up for the work week by teaming these with a pinstripe pantsuit on Monday mornings.