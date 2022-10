Cole Haan

Quilted Hooded Coat

$300.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks OFF 5TH

This hooded coat features a quilted finish and belted waist. Attached hood Long sleeves with button tabs Zip front with snap-button overlay Front button flap pockets Belt loops with tie belt Quilted Lined Polyester Fill: Polyester Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 37" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small Style Code: 0400017346019