Product Overview The right mattress pad can do wonders for the bed’s comfort level. It protects, cushions—and in the case of our quilted heated mattress pad—warms your mattress, helping to promote a wonderful night’s sleep. Made from a soft cotton and synthetic blend, our quilted heated mattress pad helps you get ready for the chilly months ahead. Warm and wonderful, our deluxe heated mattress pad will keep you cozy all night long with 10 adjustable warming settings and a soft, quilted top. The digital lighted control also has a 10-hour auto-off switch for safety and convenience. Available in Twin, Full, Queen, and King sizes, the Twin and Full quilted mattress pads have a single control while the Queen and King quilted mattress pads feature dual controls to allow you to control the heat level on your side of the bed. Our quilted heated mattress pad also comes with a five-year warranty so you can have complete peace of mind and rest easy.