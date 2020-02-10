Proof

Quilted Field Jacket

Inspired by arguably the most famous field coat in history, Proof put a modern spin on the M65 field jacket, which is named after the year it was first introduced into U.S. military service. Designed to be your go-to jacket for travel and adventure, the Quilted Field Jacket is a smart insulated option that pairs perfectly with a buttondown or sweater, and is versatile enough to take you from day into night, and work into weekend. To combat the wide spectrum of winter weather, this field jacket is constructed with a stretch outer-shell that's water-resistant, breathable and sustainable insulation that retains its warmth in wet conditions, and a storm hood that zips away when not needed. We love the modern fit and thoughtful design details - like how you can access all five pockets, including a secret stash pocket for your phone or travel documents, without unzipping your jacket. It's why this refined cold-weather staple has quickly become a favorite here at Huckberry.