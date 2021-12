H&M

Quilted Faux Shearling Vest

$69.99

At H&M

Calf-length, reversible vest with one side in soft faux shearling and one side in quilted, woven fabric. Zipper at front, gently dropped shoulders, and discreet side-seam pockets. Straight-cut hem with rounded corners and slit at sides. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size M Composition Shell: Cotton 82%, Polyamide 18% Lining: Acrylic 54%, Polyester 35%, Wool 11% Padding: Polyester 100% Art. No. 1023576001