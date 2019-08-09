Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Wild Fable
Quilted Crossbody Bag With Twistlock
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Dimensions (Overall): 4.25 (H) x 7.5 (W) x 1.5 (D) Shell Material:: PVC (polyvinyl chloride) Exterior Features: Adjustable Shoulder Strap Main Compartment Closure:: Metal Clasp Closure Handle Type: Adjustable strap Compartment details: Interior zip pocket
Featured in 1 story
What Real College Students Splurge & Save On
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Ganni
Mona Slingback Sandal
$270.00
$80.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Pour la Victoire
Elle Mini Crossbody
$95.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
My Biotiful Bag
Weekend Bag
$39.00
from
My Biotiful Bag
BUY
DETAILS
A.L.C.
Small Davenport Crossbody
$545.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Wild Fable
DETAILS
Wild Fable
Animal Print Short Sleeve Knit Jumpsuit
$30.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Wild Fable
Tie Dye High-rise Bike Shorts
$12.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Wild Fable
Oversized Tie Dye Mock Turtleneck Sweatshirt
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Wild Fable
Plus Size Zip-up Tie Dye Long Windbreaker Jacket
$15.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted