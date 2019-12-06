Nachvorn

Color:Pink Oven Mitts are designed to withstand the heat when cooking, baking or Grilling. They are made with high-quality thick cotton and polyester, offering you superior protection and comfort, perfect for all cooking uses, including barbecues and ovens Super high performance heat gloves provide maximum protection for your hands in daily cooking 11 inch long oversize sleeve covers most of the forearms, provide extra protection for your forearms Easy to wash and store, simply wash with warm soapy water, drip dry, and put away or hang them up using the attached loop. Machine Washable Offer excellent gripping , beautiful design, good gifts to your family or friends for gift. Our Guarantee to You: If you're not happy, we're not happy. We have a 100% money back guarantee on all of our products. If the product is defective or damaged WE WILL REPLACE IT FOR YOU, no questions asked. We are in business because of you! Your satisfaction is our goal. Purchase this beautiful set by selecting the "Add to cart" button today. Hurry and Click "Add to Cart" while supplies last! Please Note: products can not touch the heating pipe; can not stay in the oven for a long time(10 seconds); not to contact open flame.