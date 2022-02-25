J. Crew

Quilted Cocoon Puffer With Primaloft

Our cocoon coat, a customer favorite since 2011, with a slim fit and a high collar (perfect for blocking out blustery winds) is back and cozier than ever. Introducing the quilted collection, a capsule of our best-selling outerwear silhouettes, recast in quilted puffer fabric. These lightweight pieces are meant to be worn from season to season, either by themselves or layered with something else. The best part? They're made from recycled poly and filled with PrimaLoft®, a down-alternative that both keeps youwarm and keeps plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills.